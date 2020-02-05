New Gunnison committee assigned to

steer G-Hill and other trail projects

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

2-6-2020

GUNNISON—After nearly a year of deliberation, the Gunnison City Council has put many of the details of trail development on the G-Hill, and possibly in other locations in the city, in the hands of an 11-member committee.

The council charged the new panel with “increasing opportunities for outdoor recreation through development of trails and connections in and around Gunnison.”

The panel is expected to work out the details of a trail design on the G-Hill, including recommendations for purchase or lease of land, and bring them to the council for final approval.

The group is also expected to recommend allowed uses for specific trails, such as mountain bikes and ATVs.

Members of the committee are Andy Hill (chair), Councilman Justen Mellor (vice chair), Curtis Anderson, Wade Anderson, Michelle Hill, Councilwoman Stella Hill, Dr. Dwight Inouye, Jorgan Jensen, Kent Larsen, Kim Pickett and Mike Wanner.

Various community partners are expected to work with the panel. They including Kevin Christensen, Sanpete County Economic Development director; Brandon Stockdale, community planner with the National Park Service; Jake Powell, assistant professor, Utah State University; and Ron Torgerson, deputy assistant director of the Utah State and Institutional Trust Lands Administration.

Others include Chris Haller, program manager of the Utah State Parks OHV program; Dr. Michael Clay, BYU associate professor of urban planning; and Andy Adamson, president of the Manti Trailbuilder’s Association.

According to the Gunnison Trails Committee charter, the committee will act in an advisory capacity to the city council.

With the committee now formed, plans to move ahead with the G-Hill project will continue to take shape.

Mellor told the committee at the meeting, “I see some extremely positive possibilities for new trails in our community.”

He was especially enthusiastic about the possibility of mountain bike trails, which will entice local youth who do not enjoy team sports to get out and get active.

Present at the meeting were representatives from Manti’s mountain biking club, who offered advice to the city and trails committee on how mountain biking trails on or around the G-Hill could be used to add value to the community through a mountain biking team or club, as well as events such as mountain bike races, which can give an economic boost to the area as well.