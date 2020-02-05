Old Mt. Pleasant Elementary

is sold to condo developer

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

2-6-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete School District has accepted an offer from a Utah County developer to purchase the original building in the old Mt. Pleasant Elementary School and convert it to upscale condominiums.

The school board approved the move at a meeting Jan. 21.

Superintendent Sam Ray said the newer addition behind the building would continue to be used as the Pleasant Creek School, an alternative school for youth in custody and students who are behind in credits.

The buyer, Davies Design-Build LLC of Lehi, will separate the utilities in the two buildings, including providing a new boiler for the Pleasant Creek School.

“That’s at least a $100,000 benefit to the district,” Ray said. In addition, Davies will pay the district $25,000 in cash.

A closed breezeway that now connects the two buildings will be remodeled into an open, covered walkway, the superintendent said.

“It’s right next to the pool and within walking distance of the historic downtown,” Ray noted.

According to Ray, the old part of the school is about 20,000 square feet and is expected to accommodate 12-15 condos. The market would include retirees and parents of Wasatch Academy students who want a permanent place to stay when they come to town to visit their children.