UDOT award contract for first phase of biking trail between Mt. Pleasant and Spring City

2-13-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The Utah Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for $261,522 to Hales Sand and Gravel of Centerfield and Redmond for construction of the first phase of a 5-mile biking and walking trail from Mt. Pleasant to Spring City.

The first phase, about 0.7 miles, will go from the historic train depot and railroad hotel on State Street to an RV park near the Mt. Pleasant City Park. The next phase will be about 4 miles and will run along S.R. 117 between Mt. Pleasant and Spring City.

The trail will be asphalt, 10 feet wide, with two lanes. Funding is coming from UDOT, drawing on funds from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration; the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation; and the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area.

Hales Sand and Gravel is a subsidiary of Staker Parson Materials & Construction of Salt Lake City.