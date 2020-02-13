Bulldogs get Region 16 title, their first in over 15 years, with 15-5 record

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-13-2020

GUNNISON—The Bulldogs’ final game of the regular season may have been a bit of a bummer, but no tarnish was felt on the accomplishment of a special season.

The Gunnison boys’ basketball team secured the Region 16 title last week, their first in over 15 years, and turned in a 15-5 record overall with a 9-1 region mark to earn the No. 5 seed in the 2A state tournament and a first-round bye. The Bulldogs took down Altamont, 58-32, before falling in their final game on North Summit’s senior night, 79-59.

Coach Ben Hill was unavailable to comment on the team’s performance.

The Bulldogs had the Longhorns handled from start to finish in their most convincing region win of the season. Scoring parity was evident as junior Harley Hill and senior Braxon Silvester each scored 11 points to lead the team. The team combined for 10 assists and seven made 3-pointers.

Whether it was end of season weariness, an understandable effect considering the Bulldog’s penchant for close games this season, or the emotion on the side of the Braves, Gunnison was pounced on by North Summit the following game.

The Braves jumped out to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Silvester led the team in scoring with 21 points while Hill and junior Creed Mogle each chipped in 11.

The second round of the tournament pits Gunnison against the winner of North Sevier and Freedom Prep this Saturday morning at 10:10 a.m. at Snow College.