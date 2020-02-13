Lady Templars beat No. Sanpete,

take region title, ready for state

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-13-2020

MT. PLEASANT—It wasn’t as perfect as it looked like it was going to be, but Coach Brennon Schweikart’s squad redefined possibility for Lady Templars last week.

Despite a loss to Delta, 55-47, the Manti girls’ basketball team knocked out North Sanpete, 57-33, and claimed the Region 14 title with a 15-6 record, 9-1 in region play, and secured the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye in the 3A state tournament.

“So excited for our girls who earned the region championship,” Schweikart said. “They worked really hard and they earned the opportunity to celebrate that championship.”

The title came in just the second year at the helm for Schweikart.

The loss last Tuesday did little to topple the Lady Templars from their perch, but the game itself proved very intriguing considering the context. Delta and Manti are set to play each other again in the second round of the playoffs.

The Lady Rabbits kept an even pace with Manti through the first half, not allowing Manti to escape as they normally do early on, and the teams went into the locker rooms at halftime tied, 18-18.

After the third quarter went about the same for both squads, suddenly both offenses kicked into high gear for the fourth quarter, and Delta was just hotter down the stretch, outscoring the Lady Templars, 27-20.

Junior Kassidy Alder led in scoring with 12 points while junior Katie Larsen chipped in 10 more.

Manti then took out their frustrations on North Sanpete’s senior night, methodically dismantling the Lady Hawks over four quarters.

North Sanpete performed well in their final game, generating a significant amount of scoring by their ability to get to the free throw line, making 17 shots from the charity stripe.

For Manti, Larsen led in scoring with 16 points while senior Megan Olson chipped in 10. For North Sanpete, it was senior Sarah Oldroyd who led with 12 points in her final home game as a Hawk.

The Templars are set to face Delta in a rematch for playoff elimination tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at USU-Eastern.

“I am excited to get some revenge on them,” Schweikart said. “We have a great opportunity to play them and earn a spot at state. I think it will be a really great game that is a great opportunity for our girls to show the field what we can do.”

North Sanpete Coach Taylor Christensen was not available for comment.

North Sanpete notched the No. 17 spot in the tournament and faced Providence Hall in the first round last Tuesday. If they win that game, they will have their hands full with top-seeded South Sevier tomorrow afternoon.