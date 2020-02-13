Gunnison Valley choir members sing away

in Utah honor choirs in January

2-13-2020

Gunnison Valley was well-represented at the Utah Music Educators Association’s State Men’s, Women’s, and Junior High Honor Choirs last month.

The event took place on Jan. 24-25, with stops in Orem and Murray before culminating at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City.

More than 1200 students in total attended the events.

Mia Condie, Joshua Barlow, Benjamin Shell, Jane Squire, Emily Johnson, Sadie Cox, Anya Lyman, Neriah Gregerson, and Emma Hamm represented Gunnison Valley High School. Also nominated, but unable to attend, was Kelcey Westlund.

Delaney Edwards and Cheyenne Thomas, both 8th grade students, represented Gunnison Valley Middle School. Both are members of the Opus IV chorus class, taught by Jody Allred.