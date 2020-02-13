Share

The Manti High speech and debate team won first place in its last competition. Back Row, (L-R): Mark Olsen, Nathan Palmer, Daegan Howell, Kade Jorgensen, 4th Row, (L-R): Kyle Olsen, Tyler Boehrer, Kaitlyn Matthews, Taylor Palmer, Anneke Bahlmann, 3rd Row, (L-R): Amelie Henrie, Brexton Jensen, Don Southworth, Avery Allred, 2nd Row, (L-R): McKenzie Peterson, Isabella Knudsen, Sierra Howell, Grace Draper, Collin Hess, Front Row, (L-R): Judges Alisha Daniels, Emily Peterson, Coach Eric Peterson.

 

Manti speech and debate team takes

 first place in circuit competition

By Lloyd Call 

Staff writer

2-13-2020

 

RICHFIELD—The Manti High speech and debate team took first place in season circuit championship on Feb. 1 at Richfield High School.

Manti earned 327 points, followed by Emery with 299, Carbon with 243, Richfield with 241, Beaver with 202, Juab with 120, South Summit with 40, and Grand with 20.

“This is the third year in a row we have taken first place at this competition,” says Coach Eric Peterson. “We had a lot of new students and yet they all stepped up and helped out for the team to achieve its goal.”

The team is now preparing for region on Feb. 29 in Juab, and then state on March 6-7 in Moab.

 