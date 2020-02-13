Manti speech and debate team takes

first place in circuit competition

By Lloyd Call

Staff writer

2-13-2020

RICHFIELD—The Manti High speech and debate team took first place in season circuit championship on Feb. 1 at Richfield High School.

Manti earned 327 points, followed by Emery with 299, Carbon with 243, Richfield with 241, Beaver with 202, Juab with 120, South Summit with 40, and Grand with 20.

“This is the third year in a row we have taken first place at this competition,” says Coach Eric Peterson. “We had a lot of new students and yet they all stepped up and helped out for the team to achieve its goal.”

The team is now preparing for region on Feb. 29 in Juab, and then state on March 6-7 in Moab.