Kelly “McKoy” Bailey

Kelly “McKoy” Bailey, age 20, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ephraim.

McKoy was born in Provo on Jan. 20, 2000 to Kelly and Teri Lyn Bailey and was the baby brother to his three older siblings, McKaila, Kovic, and Kody. McKoy graduated from Manti High School in May of 2018 and was employed by Bailey Farms International.

McKoy had a big heart and was always helping friends by giving advice whenever possible and offering rides to them wherever they needed. At age four while hunting pheasants with his dad, Kelly, a jackrabbit ran out of the brush and McKoy yelled, “Look dad, a baby donkey” and was from then on given the nickname “L.D.” which is short for “Little Donkey”.

Anything outdoors was McKoy’s passion. He especially loved hunting, fishing, riding ATVs and snowmobiles, and of course, camping. He had two very distinct hobbies, cars and guns. He could look at any picture of a car and tell you what model it was, the specs on it, the price tag and which car would “kick-butt” when compared to another.

His fascination with firearms was equally impressive as he recently took on an incredible interest in building ARs from the ground up. He was also an incredible marksman and enjoyed shooting targets and critters alike.

McKoy was his own person, the kind of person you wanted in your corner as he would have your back to the bitter end. He had many friends whom he cared about and shared a special bond with.

McKoy was stubborn at times but always loveable, even through his hard-guy façade. 20 years wasn’t enough time for such a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend to be with and enjoy. We find comfort knowing he is at peace, but he will surely be missed by all who knew him.

We his family would love to read/hear your memories of McKoy whenever you would like to share. We have setup an email: remembermckoy@gmail.com for you to send remembrances.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 10 at noon in the Ephraim LDS Stake Center, 400 East Center Street. Interment was in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.