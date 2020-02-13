Mark Kay Anderson

Mark Kay Anderson peacefully passed away in his home in Manti, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Mark was born on June 13, 1952, the son of George M. and Afton K. Anderson. He was the sixth of seven children and grew up in Moroni. Mark was a graduate of North Sanpete High School, Snow College and Utah State University. After serving a mission in New Zealand, he married Margie Olson (later divorced) and together they had four children.

Mark was a friend to all he came in contact with. His sense of humor and infectious smile touched many lives. He loved his family, his faith, photography, history and sports…..especially the Cubs. Mark married Mary Anderson on Dec. 26, 1999. They were fortunate to have much love and companionship for 20 wonderful years.

Mark taught seminary in Roosevelt, Manti, and Gunnison. He moved on to work as a recruiter at Snow College, and later served as a bishop in a student ward. Many will always remember Mark as the Voice of the Badger for over 30 years. He continued to work in Sanpete County in the title and real estate industry until his retirement in 2019.

Mark was very involved in civic, athletic and church service. He served as chairman of the Central Utah Sterling Scholars for many years, as well as the director of the Miss Sanpete Pageant. Mark loved being involved in his local community. He held positions on the Sanpete County Planning and Zoning Committee, Ephraim and Manti city councils, and was a Sanpete County Commissioner.

Mark had a great love for the gospel and his Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved serving those around him. He was a master teacher and served on the High Council in the Manti Utah Stake.

Mark is survived by his wife, Mary Anderson; children: Tiffany (Cory) Magleby, Katie (Ryan) Ericksen, McKay (Brooke) Anderson and Amie (Jeff) Tukuafu; and bonus children: Kris (Conan) Robison and Valorie (Joseph) Christensen; 21 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sisters Kaye Hurst, Virginia Johnson, Marilyn Turnbow; brothers: Paul, Niel and Jerry Anderson.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Stake Center, 555 East Union. Interment was in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.