Dr. John Elliott Braithwaite, age 74, passed away surrounded by angels on Jan. 29, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease.

John was born June 11, 1945 in Manti, Utah to Elliott and Carol Braithwaite. John has one older sister Ann Willardsen (Arthur), and two younger brothers, George (Leigh) and Jim (Kallene).

John served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England 1964. He married NaDean Armstrong on Dec. 20, 1966, in the Manti Temple. They together raised six children: Angela, Andrea Zahniser, (Jeff), John Andrew, Annette Cox (Jeff), James Anthony, and Matthew Adam (Ashley). They were later divorced. He married Rosie Scherrer April 24, 1993 and he raised her two boys like his own.

John attended University of Louisville and graduated in 1973 in dentistry, where he continued to practice in the dental field for 30 years.

John’s passion was hunting, collecting marbles, and riding dirt bikes with his kids. He loved traveling throughout the world, including Alaska, Idaho, Canada, China and Mongolia, just to name a few.

He had so much pride in being “Grandpa B” he cherished the time he got to spend with his grandkids: Brynley, Brodyn, Zach, Bryson, Josh, Keslee, Taylor, Cameron, Clara, Max, and Benjamin. He loved to tell them stories and laugh and tease them. John is leaving a great example of love, devotion, faith and tremendous courage. He is now with his beloved parents, brother Jim, little Jimi, Emily, Arthur, Leigh, and many loved ones, but most importantly, in our Savior’s arms.

We love you, Dad.