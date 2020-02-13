Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Gracilynn Ann Balch was born to Emily Edwards and Blake Balch of Centerfield on Jan. 28, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.

Maverick Kade Earl was born to Drew and Amber Earl of Gunnison on Jan. 28, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.

Iyla Ranee Taylor was born to Dillon and Shyanne Taylor of Gunnison on Jan. 30, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.

Baylor LeeRoy Childs was born to Landon and Regan Childs of Centerfield on Feb. 2, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces.