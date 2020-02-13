Sandy man, Spring City woman charged

in forcible sodomy on 14-month girl

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

2-13-2020

SANDY—A Spring City woman is facing forcible sodomy charges of a 14-month-old girl.

Alana Clarissa Duncan, 36, of Spring City has been charged in 3rd District Court with forcible sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony; two counts of forcible sexual abuse of a child, also first degree-felonies; as well as lewdness on a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Duncan provided an infant girl to Randy Don Overbaugh, 39, of Sandy, who she met on an online dating website in May 2019. Overbaugh told officers after his arrest that he and Duncan “role-played child molestation scenarios during their relationship” and would “talk about involving minor children in their sexual relationship and that they would look at children in public and share fantasies about what they would do to children if given the opportunity.”

According to the charging documents, investigators discovered that in October, Duncan delivered the infant girl to Overbaugh’s place of business, a rental car business in Sandy where Overbaugh worked as the manager.

Duncan told officers that the girl was the “perfect age, because she couldn’t talk.”

According to the court documents, Overbaugh then sexually abused the child with Duncan’s help.

Prosecutors have requested bail be set at $250,000.