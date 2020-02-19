Lady Hawks exit state tourney in first round, losing to Providence Hall

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-20-20

HERRIMAN—One of the Lady Hawks’ toughest seasons in recent memory ended last Tuesday.

North Sanpete girls’ hoops suffered their 20th and final loss of the season in a first-round exit at the hands of Providence Hall, 42-37. The loss ended the final chapter of a two-win campaign for the Lady Hawks.

Coach Taylor Christensen was unavailable for comment.

The Lady Hawks went into an early deficit against the Patriots, down 12-6 after the first quarter. After a 22-14 deficit at halftime, North Sanpete’s offense started to pick up, scoring 11 points in the third quarter, but they couldn’t stop the Patriots from getting buckets, and the deficit became 34-25.

North Sanpete made a rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring the opposition 12-8, but the Patriots lead would not be relinquished, and the Lady Hawks’ season came to a close.

Senior Sarah Oldroyd finished the game with 12 points to lead the team in her final game as a Hawk.