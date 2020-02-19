Sanpete grapplers do well in state tourney, wrestling Gunnison freshman

takes second place

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-20-2020

State wrestling championships took place over the last two weekends in the 2A and 3A classifications, and Gunnison Valley High School represented well.

The Bulldogs had seven wrestlers place sixth or better in five different weight classes, and the following week, North Sanpete and Manti placed two apiece in four classes.

Freshman Tezlin Winn took second place in the 120 class, while sophomore Randy Stewart placed sixth in the same weight class.

Senior Hayden Booth took third in the 170 class with a 5-3 decision, and sophomore Talon Belnap took fifth with a fall at 5:00.

Senior Thomas Yardley took fifth in the 182 class with a fall at 0:37.

Senior Kolton Peterson took third place in the 220 class with a 5-2 decision.

Junior Carson Peterson took second in the 285 class.

Gunnison, as a team, placed eighth in state with a combined score of 108.5.

The following weekend, North Sanpete and Manti showed out in the 3A tournament.

Manti junior Damon Mayfield placed second in the 160 class.

North Sanpete junior Luis Rodriguez placed fifth in the 170 class with a 7-3 decision.

Manti senior Seni Lino Latu placed fourth in the 195 class.

North Sanpete senior Dalton Anderson placed second in the 285 class.

Manti, as a team, finished 13th in the standings with a team score of 56.5 while North Sanpete finished 14th with a team score of 54.0.