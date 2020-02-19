Bulldogs fall to No. Sevier in second

round of state tournament, 72-66

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-20-2020

EPHRAIM—The Bulldogs’ resurgent season ended a bit sooner than hoped.

The Gunnison boys’ basketball team suffered an upset in the second round of the 2A state tournament to North Sevier, 72-66, after the Bulldogs had a first-round bye, ending their season without a playoff victory for the sixth straight year.

Coach Ben Hill was not available for comment.

The Bulldogs had three players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as North Sevier pulled away in the second half of a close game.

Gunnison went down early against the Wolves as North Sevier started out with some hot shooting, hitting two 3-pointers. As the Wolves were up 6-0, the Bulldogs started to pound the paint for points.

Down 16-9, junior Creed Mogle hit a 3-pointer to cinch the deficit. To show what he was really capable of, Mogle then took an NBA-range 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter and buried it to trim the Wolves’ lead to three.

After both teams continued to trade baskets in the second quarter, Gunnison entered the locker room down 36-33.

Out of the second half, North Sevier began attacking every weak point the Bulldogs had, and it turned into a 13-point North Sevier lead that they never relinquished.

Gunnison rallied to outscore the Wolves, 23-16, in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to save the season.

Mogle led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while junior Janzen Keisel scored 16 points, and senior Braxon Silvester chipped in 14.

The Bulldogs finished their season with a 15-7 overall record and the Region 16 title.