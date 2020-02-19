Lady Bulldogs win state first round,

but fall in second to Millard, 60-43

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-20-2020

EPHRAIM—After the Lady Bulldogs saw highs and lows all season, last weekend offered the chance to go out swinging.

The Gunnison girls’ basketball team ended their season in the second round of the 2A state tournament last weekend with a loss to Millard, 60-43, after the Lady Bulldogs beat Real Salt Lake Academy, 72-27, in the first round.

The loss ended Gunnison’s season at a record of 10-13 overall, with their first playoff win since 2014.

Coach Melissa Sorensen was unavailable to comment.

Gunnison was more than a match for RSLA as the Lady Bulldogs scored over 70 points in a regulation game for the first time since Dec. 28, 2018. Eleven different players scored for Gunnison and the team made 32 field goals.

Senior Kaylee Dyreng led the charge with 16 points while senior Berkley Peterson chipped in 11 points. Sophomore Kennedi Knudsen scored 8 points and had 11 rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs gave Millard all they could handle in their second meeting this season. While things went far better for Gunnison than the 62-30 beatdown of a few months ago, Millard proved too much for the underdog team as the Eagles outscored Gunnison in every quarter and shot 17-19 from the free-throw line.

Knudsen provided some hoe for the future, leading the team with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Dyreng also contributed 11 points.