North Sanpete High School

Compiled by Suzanne Dean

Publisher

2-20-2020

The North Sanpete High School Hope Squad will present “A Day of Hope” assembly at Tuesday Feb. 25 at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium.

The Hope Squad is a group that identifies students who are struggling with personal problems and refers them to counselors or teachers.

The program for the assembly includes Mt. Pleasant Mayor Michael Olsen delivering a proclamation declaring Feb. 25 a “day of hope;” and talks by Nan Ault, the high school principal, and Jon Hafen, a counselor. The community is invited.