New social worker hired for

North Sanpete School District

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

2-20-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Cindy Lund of Fountain Green has been named as the school social worker in the North Sanpete School District.

The appointment was approved by the North Sanpete School Board at its January meeting.

School districts throughout the state are increasing their corps of social workers, psychologists and school nurses because of increased concern about the health and mental health of students.

Lund will be involved in parent education, helping families eliminate barriers to education and connecting families to resources in the community, said Superintendent Sam Ray.

“As a nearly lifelong resident of Sanpete County, an alumnus of North Sanpete High School and parent of two North Sanpete High School students, I have a vested interest in the success of schools and of each student,” Lund said.

“I believe the individual success of each student has a direct impact on the success of our community.”

Lund received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Utah State University in 1994 and her social service worker license in 1997.

She started her career in the Salt Lake office of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) as a caseworker in the foster care program.

In 1997, she transferred to the Manti office of DCFS.

From 1998 to 1999, she worked on a multi-agency team that did the same kind of work she’ll be doing for the school district. The team, which included representatives from DCFS, the Department of Workforce Services, the Division of Mental Health and the Department of Health, mentored and facilitated services to at-risk students in the North Sanpete School District.

For the past 20 years, she has been involved in licensing and monitoring foster homes and other foster-care providers.

She is married to Curt Lund. They are parents of two teenagers, Catherine and Brandt.