Lynda Joy Flanders Palmer

Lynda Joy Flanders Palmer, 74, of Manti, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 13, 2020 in Salt Lake City. Lynda was born on April 1, 1945 in Murray, to Oden Eugene and Beth Inez Ambrose Flanders.

Lynda married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Guy Leo Palmer, on Sept. 28, 1962. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, for time and all eternity on Feb. 22, 1973. They shared a wonderful 56 years together. Guy passed away on April 15, 2019.

Lynda was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her and Guy’s favorite calling was team teaching in the primary. Lynda worked hard with Guy on the family farm. She drove tractors, harvested sugar beets, irrigated and helped transport equipment across the country.

Lynda was devoted to and loved her family. She said in her final days that one of her greatest accomplishments was raising her three children.

Lynda is survived by her children: Ryan (Emily) Palmer, Sterling; Aimee (Jerry) Beck, St. George; Natalie (Kelly) Simons, West Jordan; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Odee Ann (Stephen) Boehme, Riverton; brother-in-law, Joe (Margie) Thorn, Riverton; In-laws, Van (Sharon) Palmer, Kay (Donn) Graham and numerous “adopted” sons and daughters, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guy; grandson, Jeremy Ryan Palmer; siblings, Goldeen Thorn and Karen Lyon; nephew, Clint Boehme.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti 9th Ward, 295 South Main. Friends may call at the church on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6-8 p.m. and also prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Sterling Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.