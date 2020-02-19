Dell Ray Draper

Dell Ray Draper, of Centerfield, Utah, passed away surrounded by his children on Feb. 16, 2020, in West Valley City, Utah, at the age of 80.

He was born in Panguitch, Utah, on Nov. 4, 1939, to Delno (Nyla) Draper and Freeda (Dawson) Woodard. He married the love of his life, Joan Nielsen, on July 25, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they later solemnized their marriage on Sept. 1, 2009, in the Manti Utah Temple. She preceded him in death Jan. 15, 2015.

Dad lived a great life. He was on his high school basketball team and loved country music. He was lead vocals and rhythm guitar for his band, “The Frontiersmen.” Dad was also a Boy Scout leader for many years.

He loved sports and followed his sons from peewee to major league baseball and was the president of the both baseball leagues.

Dad was on the Centerfield Town Council and later became mayor of Centerfield. He loved to talk politics to whoever would listen. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dad loved to go camping with his wife and family, and especially enjoyed fishing with his grandkids. Dad also enjoyed working in his garden and sharing it with family.

He is survived by his children: Michael Ray (Patricia) Draper, Kelly Lynn Draper, and Shirlee Joan (Tim) Miller; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with a great-great-grandchild on the way; siblings: Vicki Thomson, Richard Draper, Lana Nelson, JoDee Draper, Ruth Hinton, and Wilma Robertson.

He is preceded in death by his wife and true love, Joan; his parents; sister, Cherri George; brother, Louis Karakis; and grandson, Brett Ostler.

We want to thank Canyon Hospice for helping our family during this difficult time.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at noon in the Centerfield Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.