Aleth Olsen Simmons

Aleth Olsen Simmons, 91, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020 at her home in Manti.

She was born on April 21, 1928 at their Willow Creek farm, just south of Ephraim to Charles Landvig Olsen and Joan Gladys Paulsen, the first of twins with her sister Athlen.

After five years on the farm her father, Landvig, passed away and they moved into town. She attended school in Ephraim and graduated from Ephraim High School (Snow High) in 1946. She attended Snow College for one year. In 1947 she entered the LDS Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City. She graduated in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

She worked for a year in public health in Richfield and Manti. She worked at Fresno County Hospital for one year.

Aleth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving a mission in the Eastern States Mission in 1953. She spent most of her time in New Jersey.

In 1955 she married Don Simmons from Manti, where they made their home. Their children are Sandra, Scott, and Carol.

They were co-owners and operated Simmons Furniture and Hardware until they retired in 2011. Together Don and Aleth had a beautiful yard and garden. Aleth spent many hours harvesting and preserving what they grew. They enjoyed spending time in the mountains and when they were able they cut wood for their winter fire.

They spent many fun times with friends on mountain adventures. They loved traveling, especially, with their friends. Aleth loved to take pictures and many of their trips are well documented by her photos and excellent record keeping.

She was devoted to her family, they were her life and joy.

Aleth is survived by her children: Sandra (Lynn) Smith, Scott (Lorrie) Simmons, Carol (Doug) Welker, and her sister Athlen Olsen Keller, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Don Mathew Simmons (just barely), her parents Charles Landvig Olsen and Joan Gladys Paulsen.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to the Manti City Public Library.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Manti 3rd Ward Chapel, 555 East Union. Friends may call at the church on Friday, Feb 21 from 6-7 p.m. and also prior to services on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.