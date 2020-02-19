Walker~Smith

Cory and Nisi Walker, and the late Camellia Seely Walker of Salem are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Cara Alexis Walker to Ryan Kirk Smith, son of Kirk and Sarah Smith of Spanish Fork and Teresa Hall of St. George.

They will be married on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A reception will be held in their honor that evening at the Salem Community Center. The bride is a 2019 graduate of Salem Hills High and is currently working in hotel services. Grandparents of the bride are Larry and Monalee Seely of Fairview, and Clark and Diane Walker of Fountain Green.

Ryan is a 2018 graduate of Maple Mountain High School and is currently working in communications. Grandparents are Karen Smith of Manti and Craig and Kathleen Smith of Arizona.

The couple will make their first home in Pleasant Grove.