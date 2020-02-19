Benefit dinner set for March 7 will help Gunnison youth fighting tumors

GUNNISON—A young man who has been fighting aggressive tumors on his spine for several years could use a little help now.

A benefit dinner and auction called “Fighting with Jacko” will be held for Jackson “Jacko” Hill at the Gunnison Valley Elementary, March 7 at 6 p.m.

Hill has undergone multiple surgeries, long hospital stays and radiation.

With all the medical expenses, travel expenses and other costs fighting these tumors, the Hill family could use the community’s support.

A dinner ticket is $7 per person and this includes 10 free raffle tickets; dinner for a family up to six people costs $24 with 60 free raffle tickets.

An account has been set up at State Bank under Fighting with Jacko. For more information, go to Facebook.com/fightingwithjacko or Venmo is @fightingwith-Jacko

Tickets can be purchased at Gunnison Family Pharmacy and Floral, Lazy D Pawn, Copy Station, Sally’s Nail and Hair, Big G’s and the Parts House in Salina.