Don’t think we need new Sanpete courthouse

2-20-2020

I would like to address the concerns I have been hearing throughout beautiful Sanpete County about whether or not we truly need another courthouse. I say no.

The current courthouse is currently on the official list of historical buildings and landmarks. It is then the due diligence of the property owners to keep and maintain the building to the highest standards. The county has not done this.

The adjacent jail sits in ruin, and the rest of the glorious structure will decay as well if a new courthouse is built. I agree with others when I say we must renovate the old instead of costing taxpayers millions to build the new. I love Sanpete County and we must maintain our traditions and monuments for as long as we can!

Janet Hall,

Manti