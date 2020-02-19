Okerlund enjoys students visiting Capitol

2-20-2020

We had another productive week at the Capitol. I had the opportunity to meet with many students from my district as well as present on some of my legislation. Thank you, Juab Junior High School and North Sevier High School for coming up to visit with me.

This week on the Senate Floor, we recognized winners of our 6th Annual Senate Art Contest. There was no theme this year, which led to a wonderful variety of subject matter. The contest received over 250 submissions from 9th–12th graders throughout the state. Twenty students won $500-$5,000 scholarships. I am proud to announce that two students from my district, Jasmine Felt from Juab High School and Henry DeGroff from North Sanpete High were awarded $500 scholarships for their remarkable artwork. Winning entries are currently on display on the third-floor exhibit at the Capitol building. Congratulations, Jasmine and Henry on your accomplishment!

My bill, S.B. 88 Environmental Quality Revisions passed through the Senate this week. As a refresher, this bill helps the Director of the Division of Drinking Water have the same authority of enforcement as other directors. It gives the director the ability to have adjudicative authority, the ability to deal with radiation control issues, the ability to work with district courts for injunctive relief and the authority to establish fees under certain circumstances. Now that the bill has passed in the Senate it must go through the same process in the House.

During each Legislative Session, the Utah Senate honors families of Utah’s fallen service members on the Senate floor. It is deeply sobering to see so many people walking onto the Senate floor to represent family members who have passed away during the past year. We paid tribute to those left behind—parents, spouses, siblings, children and friends. We honor Utah’s military families for protecting the freedoms we enjoy in this great country and state.

Thank you again for giving me this opportunity to serve in this position. I appreciate your support and hope to hear from you throughout the session.