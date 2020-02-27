North Sanpete wrestler wins title at state tournament, Hawks ninth overall

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-27-2020

OREM—The North Sanpete Hawks have themselves a state champion.

North Sanpete wrestler Jaden Kaibetony defeated South Sevier’s Taylor to claim gold in the 182-pound weight class of the 3A state wrestling tournament at the UCCU Center in Orem two weeks ago, marking Kaibetony’s first ever tournament victory.

The Hawks finished ninth overall with 86 points in the Juab-dominated tournament, and Manti came in at 10th with 68 points. Gunnison Valley, participating in the 2A state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, placed eighth in their contest with 80.5 points.

Kaibetony’s victory came with a fall at 5 minutes and 25 seconds, sealing the deal.

Other top-three finishers in the tournaments were North Sanpete Laramie Roberts, who finished third in the 192-pound weight class, defeating Juab’s Talon Holdaway. Manti’s Spencer Colburn finished second in the 220-pound class, falling at 1:30 to Juab’s Blake Mangelson. Gunnison’s Talon Belnap finished third in 2A in the 182-pound class, defeating Enterprise’s Dixon Bagley.

North Sanpete’s Adrian Lemus finished fourth in the 138-pound class.

Manti had three other wrestlers place in the top six as Kayden Fowles finished fourth in the 132-pound class, Kaleb Rimmasch finished fifth in the 138-pound class, and Kayden Clark finished sixth in the 182-pound class.

Gunnison had three other top-six finishers. Garrett Jensen took sixth in the 120-pound class, Tezlin Winn took fifth in the 126-pound class, and Carson Peterson took fifth in the 285-pound class.