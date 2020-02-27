Inside our Schools

Compiled by Suzanne Dean

Publisher

2-27-2020

North Sanpete High School

Jon Hafen, counselor at North Sanpete High School, talks to students during a Hope Squad assembly Tuesday. The Hope Squad is a group of students who try to identify other students who might be contemplating suicide.

The theme of the assembly was “ask”—ask your kids, ask your friends if they are okay, if they are happy, and if not, if they are thinking about suicide.

Hafen and Mazie Talbot, a member of the student council, gave out phone lines students can call for help as well as a list of resources.

In connection with the assembly, Mayor Mike Olsen of Mt. Pleasant proclaimed Tuesday as “A Day of Hope” in Mt. Pleasant and encouraged citizens to join together “in any way that is personally meaningful.”

North Sanpete Middle School

North Sanpete Middle School students performed a comedy titled “Visiting Grandparents” on Wednesday at the school.

Two different casts presented the play at different times.

Audience members donated canned food for a school program that provides food for needy students, especially on weekends.

“The students have worked hard to develop their talents and have done an excellent job,” said Kim Markworth, drama teacher at the school, who both wrote and directed the play.

Gunnison Valley Elementary

Gunnison Elementary will have a STEM Day (the acronym stands for science, technology, engineering and math) on Thursday.

Guest speakers will be talk to various classes about science and technology topics. Gear-Up students at Gunnison Valley Middle School will attend the elementary school for the day.

The elementary school will also have a Scholastic book fair all week next week. The school will sponsor a Reading Night on Monday, March 2 beginning at 6 p.m. All elementary school families are invited.

Gunnison Valley Middle School

Students in the Career-Technical Education class at the middle school will visit Snow College to learn more about college opportunities on Tuesday, March 3.