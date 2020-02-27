Come see colorful Joseph save Egypt

By Lloyd Call

2-27-2020

EPHRAIM—The popular play “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed by the Snow College theater department this week, Feb. 27-29, and next week March 5-7 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, with curtain time at 7:30 p.m.

And, reminiscent of last year’s Phantom of the Opera, in grand theatrical fashion, a gala will be held for opening night. Dress to the nines (your most colorful duds will do) and celebrate the work of the theater for this year and next. “We have exciting new things on the horizon. Please join us for live music, hor d’oeuvres, a silent auction, next year’s season reveals and more,” says director Brad Olsen.

In the play, Jacob, also called Israel, has 12 sons, but his favorite son is Joseph. Besides lots of praise, Jacob gives Joseph an amazing many-colored coat, which makes his other brothers quiver with jealousy. They have Joseph sold into slavery in Egypt, but God has great plans for young Joseph. He goes from an Egyptian household to prison, then to the side of the Pharaoh. Eventually, Joseph confronts and then saves his brothers and family.

Adult tickets are $10, with high school seniors and younger $9; tickets may be purchased online or at the ticket booth before performances.

The narrators are Abby Huff, Hayley Willmore and Jill Carter.

Principal actors are: Liam Herbert as Joseph; Bryce Hammond as Jacob; Carson Lawrence as Potiphar/Pharaoh; Emma Gilmore as Mrs. Potiphar; Tanner Sorensen as Reuben; Tag Tapusoa as Judah; Matthew Prince as Simeon; Neal Stucki as Gad/Baker; Tanner McKay as Zebulun; Jordan Stauffer as Dan; Nephi Zitting as Asher; Drew Brown as Issachar; Michael Moya as Naphtali; Matt Thompson as Levi/Butler; and Andrew Olsen as Benjamin.