Gregory Martin Maylett

Gregory Martin Maylett, 74, passed away at his home in Manti, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Greg was born on Jan. 13, 1946, in Manti, to Merrill “Bud” Henry Maylett and Verla Petersen of Manti. Greg is survived by his wife, Janet Maylett; children, Jason (Cindalyn) Maylett, Tricia (Gary) Cox, Jedd (Sandi) Maylett, Amy (Dave) Braithwaite, Haylee (Nate) Johnson; siblings: Sharon Green, Merrill Jr. (Janice) Maylett, Cory (Rhonda) Maylett and Lori (Don) Weber; and in-law Shirley Maylett.

He loved each of his 19 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren and had a special relationship with each. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ted Maylett and brother-in-law, Max Green.

Greg lived most of his life in Manti and loved his hometown community. He graduated from Manti High School where he was involved in sports and served as student body president. He went on to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Perth Australia Mission.

He loved the gospel and had a strong testimony that influenced the lives of everyone he came into contact with. His efforts sharing and living the gospel of Jesus Christ, both on his mission and in his subsequent callings in the church, have impacted generations, and have resulted in many cherished lifelong friendships.

Greg attended Snow College after he returned from his mission, and laid eyes on the ‘cutest little lady’ at an Institute dance where he made the best decision of his life and asked her to dance. He never again had ‘eyes’ for another girl, and he married his sweetheart, Janet Eliason of Moroni, on Sept. 14, 1968 in the Manti Temple where they were sealed for time and all eternity.

Greg’s love for his wife Janet is one of the things he will be remembered most for, and he truly cherished her and their relationship. Greg had many callings and positions throughout his life, but being a loving husband, father and grandfather was the most important to him.

Greg was a pillar in his community, and served those around him with love. For the 40 years he spent managing IFA in Ephraim, you could always count on a smiling face and a joke from Greg. Everyone who entered the store walked out feeling like they had spent a few minutes with a dear friend.

Greg loved everyone he met, and had a special ability to see people for who they really were: children of God. No matter where he went, near or far, you could always plan on running into someone that knew him and had been changed by his acquaintance.

Greg spent most of his life in the service of his loving Heavenly Father in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ. He served as second counselor and then as bishop of the Manti 2nd Ward, and then he was called as the Stake President of the Manti Utah stake where he served for the community of Manti for nine years. His love for those he served in the stake was evident, and felt by each individual under his stewardship.

After his release from the stake presidency, Greg loved being able to serve in various capacities in his local ward, but especially enjoyed being able to sit with his wife and family in the back bench in the Manti Tabernacle.

Manti was Greg’s home, and he had a special place in his heart for this city that he was born and raised in. He served on the Manti City Council and various boards in the community, and served his country by serving in the Utah National Guard.

He was proud to call Manti his home, and enjoyed many memories from childhood to adulthood that he would recount in stories often. There wasn’t a trail in the surrounding mountains that he hadn’t ridden with his horse Zeb, wasn’t a road he hadn’t driven during ‘rides’ with his wife and family, and there wasn’t a person he hadn’t spoken to and influenced in some way.

You could often find him in the stands at local sporting events cheering on his kids and grandkids which he loved, driving his tractor down River Lane while doing chores on his farm, riding his horse in the surrounding mountains, or saying ‘hello’ to everyone at any community gathering. Manti was his home, and he loved everything about it.

Greg received the call to be a temple ordinance worker with his wife Janet, and then as a sealer in the Manti Temple where he was humbled and honored to be part of sealing families together for eternity.

Greg loved being in the temple and was well prepared when the call came to serve as the second counselor in the Manti Temple Presidency, alongside his wife. The years that he spent serving inside the temple walls were special and sacred to him. He taught his family the importance of the Temple, and the blessing it was to him to have his family sealed together for the eternities.

In the last year of his life, Greg served as the patriarch for the Snow College YSA Stake, where he was humbled to serve in the capacity of giving special blessings from the Lord to his beloved children.

Greg lived a life of service, to his community, in his church callings, and in his family. He was a pillar of strength to all who knew him, and his influence will continue on for generations. He will be remembered for his kindness, his devotion to the Lord, and his willingness to ‘go and do’ whenever he was called.

To many he’ll be remembered as Bishop or President Maylett, but to those he loved most, he’ll always be remembered as a fun-loving, caring and supportive grandpa, dad and sweetheart.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Tabernacle, 90 South Main. Viewings were held at the church on Monday, Feb. 24 and also prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment was in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.