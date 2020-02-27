Sidney “Sid” Irvin Barney

Sidney “Sid” Irvin Barney of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at the Veteran’s Memorial Hospital in Salt Lake City, surrounded by family.

He was born June 29, 1949 in Mt. Pleasant, to Vaughn William and Betty Maurine Stansfield Barney. He graduated from North Sanpete High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 and continued his service until 1977.

Sid was a good cook. He could bake a mean cake. He enjoyed being outdoors, doing yardwork and chopping wood. He was a very devoted son and took care of his parents in their later years.

Sid is preceded in death by his parents, niece Calli Oldroyd and her infant son and great-niece Julie Oldroyd. He is survived by his siblings: William “Bill” Barney, Mt. Pleasant; Elizabeth “Beth” Hill, Ephraim; Sherrie (Wayne) Dill, Moore, Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant North Stake Center (461 N. 300 W). Viewings will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N 100 W, Mt. Pleasant) and Friday 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church.

Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.