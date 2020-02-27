Sherrill Tidwell Christensen passed away peacefully Feb. 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side joining the love of her life and eternal companion just five short weeks after they were separated in this earthly life.

Sherrill Luacine was born June 6, 1939 in Moroni, to Earl and Nina Tidwell, joining her 5-year-old sister, Nina LaRue, to make their family complete. Sherrill’s was a happy childhood, filled with the love and devotion of wonderful parents. In her later teen years she hooked up with “Us 10”, forming a bond of friendship that grew ever stronger for the remainder of their lives.

After graduation from Moroni High School she attended Snow College. She was crowned Snow Queen on the very night her high school sweetheart proposed to her, “Oh Happy day!” Sherrill and Bernell were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on July 18, 1958.

In March of 1959 they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where they were blessed with three children: Connie McBride, Craig (Julie) Christensen, and Colette (Terry) McBride. Over the years their family continued to grow in numbers and in love as they were blessed with 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, who have been the loves of the lives.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints her entire life, Sherrill filled many callings in the Parley’s Stake including Primary President, in the Stake Primary Presidency twice, as a Relief Society counselor, and homemaking leader. She was a true ministering sister long before this calling was created, being a friend to all she came to know in her ward, neighborhood and workplace.

Sherrill was employed by the University of Utah as a secretary in the Department of Educational Psychology for 30 years. She enjoyed her association with students, friends and colleagues, who often lingered at her desk a few minutes longer than necessary to brighten their day with her enchanting humor and natural kindness.

Sherrill truly lived every minute of her 80 years. She found great joy in the little things and celebrated whatever brought happiness to those she loved, but her greatest gift and accomplishment of all was her ability to love and be loved unconditionally. She leaves a hole that no other can fill, but all who crossed her path are better for having known her.

Sherrill was preceded in death by her parents, sister LaRue, and her loving husband, all who are now enjoying a reunion more joyful than we could ever imagine. Funeral Services will be held at the Parleys Stake Center, 1870 Parleys Canyon Blvd, Salt Lake City, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family will be receiving visitors from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Moroni Cemetery. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.