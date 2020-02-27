MirLynn Schultz Jackson

MirLynn Schultz Jackson, 83 passed away suddenly in the St. George hospital from surgical complications, Feb. 20, 2020.

MirLynn was a fighter and tried her best to rejoin her loving husband, but did not win that fight. MirLynn was born on April 8, 1936 at her Ephraim home, attended grades K-12 at Ephraim schools, went to Snow College and Hollywood Beauty College (graduating while eight months pregnant with her youngest child).

She has three children from a previous marriage, Jerry Dahl, Kelly Jo Dahl and Jolene (Karl) Nielsen, all of Ephraim. On Dec. 12, 1981 MirLynn married the love of her life and soulmate Burke Jackson and their love was solemnized at the Jordan River Temple on April 9, 1983.

MirLynn was happy to inherit Burke’s three children: Carol Robinson (Larry), Phil Jackson (Lisa) and Grant Jackson (Pam). They were blessed with 17 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

MirLynn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held several callings throughout her life. She was an avid reader, happy and fun loving, great dancer and an amazing seamstress. She sang in the community choir, played on the Lehi city softball team, enjoyed playing golf, playing the piano, gardening, and planting flowers, but most all her family.

After living in Lehi for many years, Burke followed through on his promise to get her back home to Ephraim where they have lived for the past five years. The winters were hard on them and they were fortunate enough to purchase a second home in Hurricane four years ago where they have enjoyed the mild winters.

MirLynn loved both Ephraim and Hurricane and made many friends in both places. She has left a lasting impression on all who are fortunate enough to know her and be touched with her gentle soul. She will be greatly missed.

MirLynn is survived by her loving husband, Burke Jackson, all of their children; sisters: Lola Dee (Richard) Bessey Bartell and Arthella (Doyle) Larson. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, William Arthur and Delosta Schultz and sister, Verda Mae (Eldon) Mortensen.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at noon in the Ephraim 6th Ward Chapel, 450 North 200. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to services on Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Interment will be at the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.