Johansen~Mumford

Emily Johansen and Alex Mumford will be married on Feb. 29, 2020 in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Emily is the daughter of Lori and Darin Johansen of Spring City. She graduated from North Sanpete High, served a mission to Tacoma, Washington, and is currently attending Utah State University. She is the granddaughter of Jean and Harold Mickel of Spring City, and the late Joyce and Wesley Johansen.

Alex is the son of Julia and Tom Mumford of Pullman, Washington. He graduated from Squalicum High, and served a mission to Paraguay. Alex is currently attending Brigham Young University. He is the grandson of Marty and Tom Mumford of Salt Lake City, and Judy and Gaylon Campbell of Pullman, Washington.

After finishing this semester, the couple will spend the summer working in Alaska, then return home to Provo to continue their schooling.

Emily and Alex love a party, and would love to visit with you. If by some oversight you didn’t receive an invitation, please join us at our reception from 5-6 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the old rock LDS church in Spring City.