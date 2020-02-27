Nielsen~Anderson

Joseph and Erlynne Nielsen of Ephraim are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Lauren, to Tyler Anderson, son of Donald and Becky Anderson of Pleasant Grove, Utah.

They will be married on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the Manti Utah Temple. A reception will be held in their honor in Lehi, Utah, at the Lodge at Traverse Mountain.

Lauren graduated from BYU and has been teaching 7th grade English at Ft. Herriman Middle School. She will graduate on May 1 with a masters of education degree from the University of Utah.

Tyler attended UVU and served in the Utah National Guard. He fulfilled an LDS mission in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission and is currently employed at Dugway, Utah, as an independent contractor.

Lauren is the granddaughter of the late Earl and Ellis Tuttle of Manti, and the late Maurice and Ardell Nielsen of Ephraim.

The couple will make their home in Eagle Mountain.