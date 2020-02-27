Seven young ladies will compete in Miss Fairview Scholarship Pageant

FAIRVIEW—Seven exceptional young ladies will be competing to the theme, “Girls Night Out” at the 2020 Miss Fairview Scholarship Pageant.

The big event will take place Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview.

Pageant spokesperson Debbie Nielson encouraged everyone to “come out and support these lovely ladies and see who will be crowned our next Miss Fairview.” Tickets will be sold at the door; adults at $5 and children ages 3-11 at $3.

The winner will replace the current reigning Miss Fairview, Clista Galecki, who has done a wonderful job representing the city of Fairview for the past year, Nielson said. The 2020 contestants are:

Autumn Heugly is the daughter of Brandon and Heather Heugly. Her service platform is “Simply Together”, creating a bond with the community, face to face, and free of electronics. She will be performing “You Are My Sunshi

ne” on the ukulele. Her career ambition is to become an Interior Designer.

Alie Belt is the daughter of Ryan Belt and Lindsey Poole. Her service platform is to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation to help grant wishes to those in need. She will be reading an original piece of poetry titled, “Different”. She plans to pursue a career in Psychology.

Caleigh Hathaway is the daughter of Jana Janssen and Rick Hathaway. Her service platform is “Warriors We Stand,” helping others to overcome trials and hardships. She will be performing a vocal solo entitled, “Warrior.” She plans to attend a trade school to become a veterinarian assistant.

Natasha Gipe is the daughter of Chris Gipe. Her service platform is “Puzzle Pieces,” helping children with special needs. She will be performing a self-inspired piece on the tongue drum. Natasha plans to attend a trade school to become a paramedic.

Avonlea Bell is the daughter of Shelly and Rob Boren, and the late Alec Bell. Her service platform is called “Light in the Dark,” introducing the SafeUtah app. for suicide prevention. She will be performing a dance in the dark with glow sticks. Avonlea plans to obtain an Associate’s Degree in business and own and operate a comic book business.

Elizabeth Madsen is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen. Her platform is “Service Is Limitless!” Teaching the many ways that we can all serve. She will be performing a color guard routine to “Warriors.” She would like to pursue a career as a financial planner.

Emily Kerksiek is the daughter of Amber and Scott Kerksiek. Her service platform is “I Want to Feel,” encouraging, inspiring and teaching others how to feel happiness. She will be performing a traditional Irish reel on the violin. She plans to pursue a career in marketing and music.