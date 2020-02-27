Ephraim considers water line extension

as possible annexation springboard

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

2-27-2020

FAIRVIEW—A rollover accident near Fairview triggered by a deer in the road has left one dead and one critically injured.

According to Utah Highway Patrol troopers, a Chevrolet Suburban was heading south on U.S. 89 Monday evening and rolled after hitting a deer and running off the road. The location of the crash was south of Fairview, near the wastewater treatment plant.

The vehicles two occupants, Evelyn and Robert Morris, were ejected from the Suburban during the rollover due to not having their seatbelts on. They were both flown to the hospital in medical helicopters.

Evelyn passed away while under emergency care and Robert has been left in critical condition.

The Morris family now has four children who are left without a mother.

A Gofundme account has been setup for the family to raise money towards expenses that will come from the tragedy. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-evelyn-and-robert.