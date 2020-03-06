Lady Badgers softball team opens

season with 4-game winning sweep

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

3-5-2020

EPHRAIM—The Lady Badgers started off conference play with what can only be described as a best-case scenario.

Snow College softball dominated instate rival Utah State-Eastern in a four-game series comprised of two weekend doubleheaders, triumphing in all four game by scores of 11-4, 6-2, 8-3, and 14-6. The streak of wins moved Snow’s overall record to 7-6 and begins a 4-0 start to their standing in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Coach Chad Larsen was unavailable to comment.

USU-E got the head start on Snow in the top of the first inning in the first game when an Eagle batter brought in two scores on a home run to left field. The Eagles scored again on a single before the top of the first ended.

Snow responded in kind as sophomore Mia Fernandes blasted a home run over center field to score two at the bottom of the first, and sophomore Kloie Park scored another before the end of the inning on a double.

Those scores kindled a 9-0 scoring run that sealed the first game for Snow.

In the second game, Snow was the team to open the scoring in a big way, going up 4-0 in the first inning off of three scoring hits. Snow didn’t relinquish the lead, and freshman Marae Condie homered in the final frame as a cherry on top for the Friday sweep.

The next day, USU-E against got out to a fast start on the Badgers, going up 1-0 on a home run in the first inning. After three innings, the Eagles maintained a 3-1 lead.

Starting in the fourth inning, the Badgers methodically took over the plate with a plethora of singles and doubles to go on a 6-0 run and take the third win.

In the fourth game, it was all Snow at the plate as the Badgers combined for four home runs and 17 hits. Snow went on a 9-0 run before USU-E finally scored on a three-run homer at the top of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Badgers drilled the final nail into the coffin with a five-run inning, including a stolen home base by Condie.

The Badgers played a clean set of games on Friday with zero errors in the first doubleheader. Snow had well over double-digit hits in ever single contest.

Snow College next faces a two-game series on the road with the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday and Friday.