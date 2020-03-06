Gunnison drill team, dance groups

hold benefit for Redmond family

who lost home, pets

3-5-2020

GUNNISON—The Gunnison Valley High School drill team, joined by two local dance studios, staged its Spring Fling on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

But this year, the event served as a benefit for a Redmond family who lost their house, two dogs and nearly everything they owned in a fire earlier in the month.

Drill team members danced with their dads or other family members and performed a final number that included the basketball team. The team is directed by Mekeesha Wanner.

The private dance groups were Dance Works, also directed by Wanner, and TDS Dance, directed by TeriLee Hammond.

The dance groups performed the dances they have learned throughout this year, including ball room, hip hop, ballet and jazz.

Admission was by donation. The family who benefited was Trevor and Cheyenne Akee and their children Lilly, 8, and Deagunn, 6. Although the family lives in Redmond, the children attend Gunnison Valley Elementary School.