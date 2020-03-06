Ted Eugene Carpenter

Our dear Ted Eugene Carpenter, age 83, passed away after a valiant struggle with Multiple Myeloma at his home in West Jordan, on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Ted was born on Oct 27, 1936, at home to Nora Lucile Braithwaite and Heber Eugene Carpenter and older sister, Margie, in Manti, Sanpete, Utah.

He graduated from Manti High School, and then went on to graduate from Snow College.

He married his wife and sweetheart, Betty Ann Anderson in the Manti Temple on Sept. 29, 1961. They made their home in Manti, until 1993. Two children blessed their lives: Guy Ted Carpenter and Mitzi Gay Carpenter

With his wife and family, Ted owned and operated a beef cattle operation and later added a dairy herd to their farm northwest of Manti.

In 1991 he lost most of his sight to glaucoma and this ended his career as a farmer. The Business Enterprise Program (BEP) for the blind helped him to set up a cafeteria-vending operation in 1993 in the Salt Lake City area.

Ted enjoyed the deer and pheasant hunt, dancing and card games, especially Rook-the family tradition. When he was young, he and his friends would set up a Monopoly game, negotiating and bartering, for days. He played tennis at Manti High School and was on the team at Snow College. He also played the clarinet in the Manti High School marching band. He enjoyed watching and cheering the Jazz on to victory. He had many talents-one being a friend to all.

He dearly loved his wife and family; often wishing he had greater eyesight to have had a more active part in their lives, but he found ways to overcome it and still be a part of his family.

Ted was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, one being a home teaching/visiting teaching companion with his wife, Betty, in the Mountain Shadow 6th Ward. He loved the families he served. He also served as a veil worker at the Jordan River Temple for ten years.

He had many hard trials during his sojourn in this life, but they lead him to want to be a better person and build a strong testimony of the gospel. He had a great love for his Savior Jesus Christ and his atonement.

He served in the Service Battery 145th Field Artillery Battalion in the Manti, Utah National Guard unit.

Ted is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Anderson Carpenter, son Guy Ted (April) Carpenter, Fruit Heights; daughter Mitzi (Russell) Volquardsen, Spokane, Washington; sister Margie (Bud) Carpenter Steck, Salt Lake City, grandchildren: Brant (Kristy) Carpenter, Bountiful; Gary Carpenter, Salt Lake City; Kent Carpenter and fiancé Cami Williams, Salt Lake City; granddaughter Heather Volquardsen and grandson John Volquardsen; and two great- grandsons-Cameron and James Carpenter.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Bud Steck, Dennis K. Anderson, Bruce Haake and Don Kolvord.

We want to thank One Care Hospice for their gentle and loving care, helping us to keep Ted here in the home with us until he passed on.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Mountain Shadows stake center, 8173 S. 3200 West, West Jordan. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the Mayfield City Cemetery at 3 p.m. Funeral Directors: Sundberg Olpin Mortuary. Online guestbook at www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com.