Brady Craig Johnson

Brady Craig Johnson, age 34, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in a fatal truck rollover accident 4 miles west of Hinckley, Utah.

He is the beloved son of Alan and Paula Bringhurst Johnson, born on Sept. 9, 1985 in Gunnison, Utah, the third of four sons.

Brady was always such a sweet man. When he was a little boy, people would ask his mom if he was ever sad because he wasn’t. He loved riding his bike, playing in the ditch, and sneaking out late at night to jump on the trampoline. His best friends were his three brothers, and they loved going hunting, camping, fishing, and exploring in the desert. His spirit to explore was always a main fascination. When he was little, he always wanted to go for rides on the dirt roads with weeds in the middle.

Brady served faithfully in the South Dakota, Rapid City Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the time, it was the largest mission in the church. He loved the people there, especially the Native Americans.

After returning home, he moved to St. George to pursue his love of flying. He received his private and commercial helicopter license and completed part of his fixed wing training. A highlight was being able to fly to Delta and fly around the power plant. Later, he enjoyed working with all the guys at the golf course and doing landscaping for a time. He spent a great deal of his free time and effort in landscaping his parent’s yard. Brady also kept busy working on genealogy and did extensive family history work, often sharing stories of his ancestors at the family get-togethers.

In the last couple of years of his life, he became employed at IPSC, starting as a laborer. Last year, he applied for the operations position in which he received the highest score among the applicants. One of the things he loved most about working in the same position as his father was getting to hear about the honesty and integrity that his dad exhibited in more than 30 years out at the plant. He was proud to be Alan’s son.

Throughout his life, he developed many talents and abilities that also blessed the lives of those around him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could get us laughing like no one else. His impression of Mr. Bean dancing was spot-on hilarious. He loved being outdoors and went on many adventures and always knew what to do in any situation. He was easy to talk to and laugh with. Most of all, he was loving and kind.

Brady is survived by his parents: Alan and Paula Johnson; brothers: Brett (Jennie) of Manti, Utah; Tim (Dallas) of Logandale, Nevada; Nick (Leticia) of Kingman, Arizona; 11 nieces and nephews; and grandparents: Glen and Carolyn Kay Johnson, Manti, Utah. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Don and Dora Bringhurst of Delta, Utah.

The family would like to thank all those neighbors and friends for the visits, well wishes, and heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. We love you, darling boy. Until we meet again.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m., at the Delta 1st Ward LDS Chapel. Viewings will be held on Friday at the Nickle Mortuary, Delta. Burial was in the Manti Utah Cemetery.