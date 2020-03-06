Leah Clement Larsen

Leah Clement Larsen passed away March 1, 2020.

She was born in Duchesne, Utah, Oct. 8, 1923. She was the third daughter and fifth child born to Darius Alva and Aramita Peterson Clement.

She married Andrew Sheldon Larsen in Preston, Idaho on May 27, 1942. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on Jan. 17, 2006. They are the parents of four children; Larry Sheldon (Susan), Ronald Lee (Gail), Marilyn L. Borovatz (Mark), and Peter Jens, who passed away March 11, 1959.

Leah enjoyed volunteering in her community, specifically with the Fairview Senior Citizens. She loved serving as a longtime member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, North Bend Camp.

She was thrilled to be the grand marshal for the city of Fairview 24th of July 2016 parade. She was always a hard worker and enjoyed keeping busy. Leah loved Fairview.

Preceeding her in death were her siblings; Lloyd Alvin, Theora, Grant, Nelda, and one granddaughter, Amy Larsen. She is survived by Nola Barker and Donald Clement.

At the time of her passing her posterity numbered 13 grandchildren 40 great- grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for her close friends, Fairview Second Ward, and Country Lane Assisted Living.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30–10:30 a.m. prior to services at the Fairview 2nd Ward Chapel (125 E 100 North).

Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com