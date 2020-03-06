Ivo Ray Peterson

Julia Christensen Graham of Manti, Utah, died March 1, 2020, at the Riverway Assisted Living Center in South Jordan.

She was the loving mother of nine wonderful children. She passed after a long struggle with an injury and was anxious to open the door to her next destination.

Julia began her life in Moroni, June 25, 1932, the daughter of Will and Artena Christensen. She grew up in Moroni and earned honors for her talented seamstress skills. After graduating from Moroni High she attended Snow College for a year before marrying Kenneth Graham in the Manti Temple at age 19.

All through their lives together, Julia supported her husband on the home front; cooking, teaching, loving and nurturing their growing family. She was an expert seamstress and sewed all her children’s clothes and even beautiful drapes for their home.

She was a wonderful cook and could solve any problem that came her way. She cared deeply about each one of her children and loved and nurtured them with her kind, gentle ways. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and taught her children well by her example.

No one was ever a harder worker, but she always had time for her children. She considered raising nine children her life’s work. She was so proud of each one of them and their accomplishments.

She was always a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and enjoyed over 11 years of service in the Manti Temple. She even learned how to use a computer as she and Ken served in the California Long Beach Mission.

In later years you could always see her with her crochet hook in hand edging over 1,000 baby blankets. She and Ken had fun and enjoyed working together creating beautiful birdhouses, baby blankets, and other craft items to sell at the local craft store.

In Manti wards, she served as president of Primary and Relief Society, but enjoyed most her years as compassionate service leader, delivering many tasty meals and comfort to those in need of her love and nourishment. She had a deep love for all of her Manti friends after living there for over 63 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth Maitland Graham and her son, Nathan Graham, daughter-in-law Kairlee Davidson Graham, and grandson, Justin Graham.

Julia said “I am the last leaf on the tree,” having been preceded in death by her parents and siblings Eslie, Don, and Mark Christensen and Nola Bjerregaard and twin sister, June Jacklin.

She is survived by John (Kathryn Peterson), Cynthia Grant (JJ), Andrea Voss (Steve), Michael (Nancie Long), Karl (Cynthia Bates), Leslie Silvester, Walter (Jolene Luthy), Wayne (Mylissa Briggs); 43 grandchildren and over 60 great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to loving and tender care provided by Riverway Assisted Living and Legacy Hospice.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Red Church, 300 S. Main, where friends may call Friday evening from 6-7 p.m. or Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.