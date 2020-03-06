Evelyn Daylene (Waite) Morris

Evelyn Daylene (Waite) Morris, 38, of Fairview, also known as “ED” passed away Feb. 25, 2020 surrounded by her husband, children, family and friends.

Evelyn was born July 10, 1981 to Cleve Mann Waite and Evelyn Daylene Raff in Heber City, Utah and loved spending time in the outdoors. Evelyn moved to Payson in 1994 where she graduated from high school in 1999. Evelyn then worked to become the woman she wanted to be.

Evelyn married the love of her life Robert Roy Morris Nov. 15, 2000 in the Las Vegas Temple and was blessed in her marriage with four beautiful children: Jedediah, Ahnali, Isabel and Cynthia. Evelyn was loved and cherished by many people and she will be missed but not forgotten; families are forever.

Evelyn loved spending time with family and friends. She was creative and able to make the best ideas come to fruition with a little ingenious craftsmanship and time. Evelyn made her house a loving and welcoming home for all who entered there.

Evelyn cherished her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in various callings and assisting whenever and wherever she was needed. Evelyn was willing to give of time and talents to bless the lives of others.

She found great joy in working and loved the ability to be social and interact with anyone of any age. Evelyn could always bring a smile and joy to the lives of others. Fairview Elementary School and the opportunities at Terrel’s Market brought her great happiness as she used every minute of her time helping others.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ira Levi Waite and Mary Pricilla Mann, Dayton Carl Raff , Evelyn Higginson and Bill Morris, her father-in-law. She is survived in death by her husband, Robert Morris, children: Jedediah, Ahnali, Isabel and Cynthia, her father Cleve Waite, mother Daylene Raff, mother-in-law Grace Morris and siblings Seth (Shelly) Waite, Kerri Hamrick, Lyle (Jeanene) Waite, Tamra (Randy) Thorup, Chrystal (Pete) Kwaitkowski, Amber (Trenton) Anderson, Ira (Kerri) Waite, Dayton (Jeneane) Waite, Cleve (Kari) Waite, Rachel Mower and Julian Sharp.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant North Stake Center, 461 N. 300 West, Mt. Pleasant.

Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.