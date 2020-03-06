Chad Christiansen will celebrate

90th birthday March 14

Chad Christiansen will be honored by his children, grandchildren and family with an open house to celebrate his 90th Birthday on Saturday, March 14, from noon-4 p.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Senior Center, 101 East 100 North, Mt. Pleasant.

Chad Christiansen was born March 11, 1930, in Monroe. He met and married his sweetheart, Fern, and they were married for 64 years. They were blessed with four children: John, Victoria, Cary and Debbie.

All family and friends are invited to attend. No gifts please, other than your presence.