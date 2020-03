Mathew Olsen gets Eagle Scouts Award

Mathew Olsen, son of Darrel and Corinne Olsen of Ephraim, received his Eagle Scout at a court of honor held on Feb. 29, 2020.

He has worked very hard and earned 68 merit badges and 9 palms during the time he was a Boy Scout. For his Eagle project, he poured the cement pads and made the wooden trees for the “Fun on the Farm” at the Sanpete County Fair.