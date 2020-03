Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Kylie May Coburn was born to Blake and Annika Coburn of Ephraim on Feb. 21, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.

Desmund Jared Despain was born to Matthew and Meghan Despain of Gunnison on Feb. 25, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.