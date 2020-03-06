Banish the blues, defeat depression

By Corrie Lynne Player

3-5-2020

Like many of you, I’m grateful to have made it through 2019 and be able to focus on a new year as well as a new decade.

There’s something invigorating about all of those days and weeks that stretch before me. Last year was full of too many stressful situations–from both good and bad sources. Judging from my emails and personal conversations with many of you, my wonderful readers, I’m not alone! I’ve spent a lot of time on my knees seeking Help from Above, and the answers have come.

I’ve resolved to stop complaining and start focusing on what’s right in my life–to follow the example that you have set for me.

I know darned well that if I continue to grump around, notice when my kids ignore me, feel my aches and pains increase, and watch yet another investor fail to close a deal, I’ll just become more stressed.

It’s hard, though, to deflect the downward spiral from worry to depression. Wishing my kids would call “just to chat,” dear friends weren’t suffering and clients always paid just give me a headache. Instead, I’m listening to you, reading uplifting stuff, and pondering.

I’ve come up with three methods for beating the blues and defeating depression: (1) Hang on to Hope, (2) Exercise Your Body and Brain and (3) Nurture Your Relationships.

Hang on to Hope

Face it, life is uncertain, we have no idea what’s going to happen in the next five minutes, let alone tomorrow or next month. But you can control your responses to what happens. You can have hope; you can look forward to the future. No matter what challenges you face, you can be an optimist.

Sure, the company you work for might go bankrupt and your job vanish. You might step off the curb and break your ankle, or somebody might run a stop light and put you in a wheel chair. Your daughter might throw away her scholarship and flunk out of college.

Hope means you mentally recast events to find the blessings amidst the trials. To quote a couple of old clichés–you search for the silver lining and you make lemonade out of the lemons life hands you.

Exercise Your Body and Brain

Study after study point to the fact that exercise improves emotions as well as tones the body. Exercise makes you breathe more deeply and pumps more oxygen into your cells–without sufficient oxygen, cells shrivel and eventually die.

Your brain is an organ, but it should be exercised like you would a muscle (exercise anywhere in your body also improves blood flow to your brain). Do squats and crunches to firm up your thighs and abdomen. Walk briskly to increase your heart’s endurance. Read and write for a significant portion of every day to sharpen your memory and enhance your reasoning ability. Note that watching TV or playing video games can help some; like doing leg lifts in bed, it is better than lying there, motionless. But reading, writing, and conversing connect synapses in your brain and can actually replace or repair those that may have been damaged.

Nurture Your Relationships

We humans are social beings—without close relationships, we go crazy or die. Nurture relationships with your family and friends. “Nurturing” doesn’t mean enabling bad behavior, however. Just because you love somebody doesn’t mean you allow abusive or toxic behavior.

Also, don’t think that internet communication can take the place of face to face, one-on-one socialization. While technology is God’s gift to us, it was never meant to be used instead of conversation and hugs. However, let me tell you how grateful my son in Iraq was for his web camera which allowed him to see and hear his young son and baby daughter!

Again, THANK YOU for all your wonderful, kind comments–keep ‘em coming. My email is heavenhelpusbeourbest@gmail.com; I will answer questions or talk about any subject you want.