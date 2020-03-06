Redistricting plans will be presented by independent commission

By Derrin Owens,, Rep. District 58

3-5-2020

The pace for week five has picked to a frenzy on the Hill. With only two more weeks of the legislative session, we continue to work every moment we can to make the most of the time we have left.

In the House, the words “Vox Populi” are written above the Speakers Dias. These words are Latin for “The Voice of the People.” I thank you for emailing, calling and even coming to Salt Lake City in some cases in order to have your voice be heard. I genuinely welcome and thank you for comments and opinions. It is an honor to work with all of you!

In continuation with the work we have been doing this past year, I had the opportunity to meet and work with several EMS professionals in order to solidify our plans concerning the EMS amendments bill. I believe we have found a solution that will best assist in these services being provided to all Utahns. HB389 was presented in the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee, passed out favorably, and is now sent to the House 3rd reading calendar for further consideration.

Having taught at a rural Utah high school for 26 years, I appreciate small and rural schools. I also recognize the needs that come from being a smaller school. I am running a bill that will help sustain small rural schools. There is talent and drive in our students and they deserve to take advantage of every opportunity possible to develop their talents. The purpose of this bill is to do exactly that.

After months of negotiations, the Utah Legislature and Better Boundaries reached an agreement on redistricting plans. Better Boundaries and legislators from both political parties support this agreement which will allow an independent commission to draw and present multiple political district maps for all state and congressional districts based on 2020 census data. This compromise resolves legal complications while still reflecting the voice of the people.

Congratulations to Manti High School Boys Basketball team for winning the state title! I’ll check in one more time before the end of session.

Here is the status of my legislation:

H.B. 21: Intergenerational Poverty Plan Implementation Program Extension: This bill has been passed by both the Senate and the House and is filed with the Governor.

H.B. 103: Utah Promise Program Scholarship Program Amendments: This bill has been passed by both the Senate and the House and is filed with the Governor.

H.B. 161: Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact: This bill was heard in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, was passed out favorably, and is now on the Senate 2nd reading Calendar.

H.B. 304: Citizen Feedback Program: The bill was heard in the House Government Operations Standing Committee. It was passed out favorably and is now on the House 2nd Reading Calendar.

H.B. 389: Emergency Medical System Amendments: This bill was presented in the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee, passed out favorably, and is now sent to the House 3rd reading calendar for further debate and a full house vote. For more information about the rural EMS crisis in Utah, watch my interview this week on the County Seat television program.

H.B. 398: Plant Pest Emergency Control: This bill is still in the beginning stages. It was numbered this week and is now in the House Rules Committee.