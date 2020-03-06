Miss Fairview royalty crowned

Emily Kerksiek queen, Elizabeth Madsen and Caleigh Hathaway, attendants

By Robert Green

Staff writer

3-5-2020

FAIRVIEW—Royalty was crowned to the theme of “Girls Night Out” at the Fairview Scholarship Pageant last Saturday at the Peterson Dance Hall.

After mesmerizing the audience with a foot-stomping Irish song on the violin, Emily Kerksiek was crowned Miss Fairview 2020. She received a $1,500 cash scholarship for her efforts; and she will replace the current reigning Miss Fairview, Clista Galecki.

She is the daughter of Amber and Scott Kerksiek. She wants to employ her platform, “I Want to Feel,” to encourage, inspire and teach others how to feel happiness, as she reigns over the events in Fairview for the next year. She plans on using her scholarship to pursue a career in marketing and music.

Caleigh Hathaway was crowned 1st Attendant; she captivated the audience with a dramatic vocal solo entitled, “Warrior.” Her $1,000 cash scholarship will help her attend trade school to become a veterinarian assistant.

Elizabeth Madsen was crowned 2nd Attendant and received a $500 cash scholarship for her efforts. She endeared the audience with a moving color guard flag routine. She will use her scholarship to pursue a career as a financial planner.

The new royalty is excited and energized to begin a year of service and unforgettable experiences, said spokesperson Debbie Nielson.

Seven exceptional young ladies competed for the honors to be crowned royalty. Autumn Heugly was named Miss Congeniality; Alie Belt received an award for collecting the most sponsor donations; and Avonlea Bell received the “Most Photogenic” award.

After mesmerizing the audience with a foot-stomping Irish song on the violin, Emily Kerksiek was crowned Miss Fairview 2020. She received a $1,500 cash scholarship for her efforts; and she will replace the current reigning Miss Fairview, Clista Galecki.

She is the daughter of Amber and Scott Kerksiek. She wants to employ her platform, “I Want to Feel,” to encourage, inspire and teach others how to feel happiness, as she reigns over the events in Fairview for the next year. She plans on using her scholarship to pursue a career in marketing and music.

Caleigh Hathaway was crowned 1st Attendant; she captivated the audience with a dramatic vocal solo entitled, “Warrior.” Her $1,000 cash scholarship will help her attend trade school to become a veterinarian assistant.

Elizabeth Madsen was crowned 2nd Attendant and received a $500 cash scholarship for her efforts. She endeared the audience with a moving color guard flag routine. She will use her scholarship to pursue a career as a financial planner.

The new royalty is excited and energized to begin a year of service and unforgettable experiences, said spokesperson Debbie Nielson.

Seven exceptional young ladies competed for the honors to be crowned royalty. Autumn Heugly was named Miss Congeniality; Alie Belt received an award for collecting the most sponsor donations; and Avonlea Bell received the “Most Photogenic” award.