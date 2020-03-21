Lady Hawks lose first game,

then pick up win

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

03-12-2020

MURRAY—The Lady Hawks got back on track just in time for a worst-case scenario.

In their last game prior to the suspension of spring sports, The North Sanpete softball team bounced back from their season-opening loss with a win over Murray, a 5A program, 8-5, last Wednesday up north.

North Sanpete moved to 1-1 on the season.

While the Spartans had consistency in their hitting with four doubles, it was North Sanpete’s senior Addelyn Brotherson who stole the show with a single home run.

Murray scored at the bottom of the first inning and kept their lead over four innings. With the Spartans up, 3-2, North Sanpete scored twice at the top of the fifth to race to the end, scoring eight runs over the final three innings.

Junior Graciee Christiansen pitched all seven innings and allowed seven hits while pitching five strikeouts.

The Lady Hawks’ season is suspended until further notice.